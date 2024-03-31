Man who helped woman kill ex’s fiancée arrested: Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man is in custody for a 2021 murder in which he helped a woman kill her ex-girlfriend’s fiancée a day after the couple announced their engagement.

According to the Florissant Police Department’s probable cause statement, Marilyn Taylor was shot and killed on the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2021, inside her home in the 2900 block of Santiago Drive.

Taylor and Reioinnie Hood got engaged on October 23 and made the announcement on Facebook. Police claim Hood’s ex, identified as Kenrianna Little, saw the announcement and began sending threatening messages and calls to the couple.

Hood had a prior order of protection filed against Little.

2024 Solar Eclipse: These Missouri and Illinois cities offer the longest totality

On October 24, police and prosecutors claim Little and Antonio Holt drove to Hood and Taylor’s residence. She knocked on the door loudly, announcing “maintenance.”

When Taylor answered the door, Little tried entering but Taylor stopped her.

Police claim Little shot Taylor and forced Hood to leave the residence with her and Holt. Holt went back into the home and shot Taylor several more times, killing her. Taylor was 52.

Little was arrested in February 2022 and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. She’s due to face a jury trial in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Holt was served with an arrest warrant on March 26, 2024. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. He remains jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court later this week for a bond reduction hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.