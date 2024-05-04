Man who helped kill West Palm twins and burn their bodies sentenced to life in prison

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a West Palm Beach man to life in prison after a jury in March found him guilty in the March 2017 murder of one of two twin brothers whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition on the side of the Beeline Highway.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen imposed the life sentence on Darin Byrd in the death of Brandon Allen during a hearing on Monday, April 29, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

A jury convicted Byrd, 26, of second-degree murder in Allen's death in addition to two counts of evidence tampering. Gillen imposed sentences of 20 years and 10 months on each of the evidence-tampering counts, with the sentences to be consecutive to Byrd's life sentence.

Darin Byrd appears in court on March 29, 2017. Byrd and Jullian Cathirell were accused of killing twin brothers Brandon and Brian Allen and dumping their bodies along the Beeline Highway. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post)

Prosecutors sought to convict Byrd on two counts of first-degree murder, telling jurors he helped another man carry out the fatal shootings of Allen and his twin brother, Brian, at the siblings' West Palm Beach apartment, then helped dispose of their bodies along the Beeline near Palm Beach Gardens, about 10 miles away.

Prosecutors: Byrd aided gunman in carrying out fatal shooting of twins

A jury convicted the man identified as the gunman, Jullian Cathirell, on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. Gillen also sentenced him to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Byrd blocked Brandon Allen's path as Allen attempted to flee from Cathirell and then pushed him back into the line of fire. He then helped Cathirell wrap the siblings' bodies in bed sheets, dump them and burn the bodies.

Jullian Cathirell appears in court Wednesday, March 29, 2017, facing murder charges in the deaths of Brandon and Bryan Allen two weeks earlier.

Before the murders, Byrd and Cathirell arranged to meet the 21-year-old twins in the garage of their shared apartment off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to discuss a conflict that had strained their relationship, investigators said.

At trial, the twins' sister testified that Cathirell and Brandon Allen disagreed over Brandon's desire to buy a gun. Cathirell was on probation and said he didn't want a firearm in the residence.

Who killed Gayla McNeil? 40 years after body found in canal, DNA test points to an answer

They met to discuss the issue, and Linda Allen testified that several things quickly happened. Byrd took off his shirt and dared the brothers to fight. Cathirell drew a gun and shot Brian. Brandon ran to his brother and then to the foyer door, the closest exit. Byrd stood in his way and pushed him to the ground.

Cathirell then stood over the twins and shot each one again. Byrd admitted to investigators that he helped hide the twins' bodies, but said he did so out of fear that Cathirell would also harm him.

