ST. JOHNS — A 43-year-old man who was being held in the Clinton County Jail on a drunken driving charge died early Friday after suffering what the Clinton County Sheriff's Office termed a "medical emergency."

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at University of Michigan Sparrow Clinton Hospital after being transported to the nearby facility by ambulance.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's hometown.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the Michigan State Police has been asked to conduct an investigation into the death. The MSP First District Special Investigation Section is conducting the investigation, the sheriff's office said in a release.

"Due to this incident actively being investigated by the Michigan State Police, there is no further information that the Clinton County Sheriff's Office can release at this time," the release from Undersheriff Mike Gute said.

The man was arrested by Bath Township Police about 11 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, Gute said.

At about 3:10 a.m. Friday, "this same subject was observed by corrections officers having an apparent medical emergency," the release said. "Immediate medical aid was rendered..."

Hospital staff continued attempts to resuscitate the man, but failed, the release said.

There have been three deaths at the jail since 2019, according to jail officials. Christopher Fisher, 29, of Lansing, died in the jail in 2022, and Joseph Hehrer, 26, of Ovid, died there in March 2019. There are lawsuits pending against the county in both those deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man held overnight on drunken driving arrest dies in Clinton County Jail