Man held in Ohio prison cell with no toilet or water for 55 days sues the state

Ohio prison officials kept James E. Harris, Jr. in this 28-square-foot enclosure for weeks. He is suing the state in federal court.

This story contains references to suicide. If you are in crisis, reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

A man held in an Ohio prison cell with no water, toilet or mattress for nearly two months filed a federal lawsuit against the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction officials on Friday.

Civil rights attorney Jacqueline Greene filed the case in the Southern District of Ohio, calling the conditions "barbaric, debasing, and utterly inconsistent with the minimum standard of human dignity to which all humans are entitled."

State prison officials declined to comment.

In June 2022, James E. Harris Jr. told guards at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility that he swallowed 50 batteries in a suicide attempt. Subsequent medical scans discovered he had swallowed about two dozen batteries. He spent 43 days in a "dry cell" that looks like a small cage and another 12 days in the prison infirmary in a cell without running water.

He was given a jug to urinate into and a portable commode was made available for defecation. He wasn't given a shower for a month and eventually guards took away his blanket.

Guards, medical staff, mental health professionals and top-level managers met and decided to place Harris in Cell D1-21, which was a "medieval cage" and the warden knew about the decision, Greene said.

"He was caged — and treated — like an animal. He is a person who had attempted suicide— and needed help — and instead was abused for months. It is utterly shocking that a prisoner in an Ohio prison could be subjected to this kind of torture in 2022, and it’s clear that officials at the highest levels in SOCF knew what was going on and did nothing to stop it," Greene said.

The lawsuit notes that prison officials didn't provide medical intervention to remove the remaining batteries until Oct. 3, 2022, more than four months after he had swallowed them in a suicide attempt.

Harris said state employees called him names, such as Stinky, refused to give him a toothbrush or allow him to wash his hands or take a shower, took away his blanket and forced him to sleep on the concrete floor in the 28-square-foot cell.

“I felt depressed, I felt down, I felt like killing myself. I felt hopeless," Harris has said of the experience.

Dry cells lack toilets or sinks or water is turned off. Typically, they're used for up to seven days to observe someone passing contraband, such as a balloon packed with drugs, that they've swallowed.

Harris, 38, of Toledo, said he is sharing his story because he doesn't want others to be subjected to the same conditions.

