Man held on $2.2 million bond in shooting of 2 Blount County deputies

A man accused of shooting and injuring two deputies in Rockford on June 11 has been charged with multiple felonies.

The Blount County sheriff's deputies were responding to a welfare check and a potential domestic disturbance when they were struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ronald Millsaps, 59, has been charged with:

One count of aggravated domestic assault

Two counts of attempted criminal homicide

Six counts of aggravated assault

Four counts of reckless endangerment

One count of especially aggravated kidnapping

Millsaps is being held in Blount County Jail on a $2.2 million bond, TBI said.

Just before 3:30 p.m. June 11, deputies were called to the 1100 block of Jacob Springs Boulevard near Old Knoxville Highway, according to a release from the TBI. Millsaps allegedly fired shots, and Deputies Corbin Smith and Edward Walker returned fire, taking cover behind their vehicles, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department.

Smith and Walker were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, and were in stable condition, the sheriff's department said later that day.

Additional sheriff's deputies, SWAT officers and other law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene and rescued the two injured deputies amid gunfire before taking Millsaps into custody, the Blount County Sheriff's Department said.

A woman who was inside the house with Millsaps was uninjured, police said.

TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting at the request of the 5th Judicial District attorney general.

Just four months ago, two other officers from the same police department were shot, one fatally. On Feb. 8, Blount County sheriff's deputy Greg McCowan was killed and deputy Shelby Eggers was injured when Kenneth Dehart opened fire during a traffic stop, a confrontation captured on police body camera footage.

A five-day manhunt for DeHart ensued, until he was arrested at a home in Knoxville on Feb. 13, the day before McCowan's funeral. DeHart now faces 21 charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Man charged with shooting 2 Blount County deputies held on $2.2M bond