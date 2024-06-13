Man with head trauma on Brooklyn subway platform dies, case deemed homicide
A man found suffering from head trauma on a Brooklyn subway platform later died, and authorities have ruled his death a homicide, police said Thursday.
Officers were called to the Kosciuszko St. Station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, when 48-year-old Manuel Flores was found lying on a Manhattan-bound J train platform, cops said.
Flores had suffered a trauma to the head and was taken to Woodhull Hospital conscious and alert.
His condition took a turn for the worse and he died the next day at the hospital, police said.
The city Medical Examiner later deemed his death a homicide.
Police have no description of a potential suspect in Flores’s death and have made no arrests.
He lived just blocks from the station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.