Man with head trauma on Brooklyn subway platform dies, case deemed homicide

A man found suffering from head trauma on a Brooklyn subway platform later died, and authorities have ruled his death a homicide, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to the Kosciuszko St. Station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, when 48-year-old Manuel Flores was found lying on a Manhattan-bound J train platform, cops said.

Flores had suffered a trauma to the head and was taken to Woodhull Hospital conscious and alert.

His condition took a turn for the worse and he died the next day at the hospital, police said.

The city Medical Examiner later deemed his death a homicide.

Police have no description of a potential suspect in Flores’s death and have made no arrests.

He lived just blocks from the station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.