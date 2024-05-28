Man having a 'violent episode' shot to death by Holly Hill police

A man who armed himself with a steak knife and was reportedly threatening others was shot and killed by Holly Hill police Tuesday according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The location of an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill.

A Holly Hill officer responded to the scene after reports of a man "having a violent episode" at an apartment at 467 Ridgewood Ave., according to the sheriff's office. The man had reportedly "armed himself with a steak knife and was threatening to harm himself and others."

"The reporting party indicated the subject had threatened to kill her in the past and was about to go outside and stab a female victim," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene, and no one else was injured.

Ridgewood Avenue is closed near Third Street and Fifth Street while authorities investigate.

The sheriff's office said the information is preliminary and could change.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot to death by Holly Hill police, according to sheriff's office