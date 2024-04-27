Man with handgun shot, killed by Peoria police officer

A man holding a gun who allegedly pointed it at police died Friday after he was shot by a Peoria police officer, according to officials.

The man was identified by police as 38-year-old Christian Avalos Gonzales from Peoria, Arizona.

At approximately 1:02 p.m. Friday, April 26, an officer responded to a call near North 69th Avenue and West North Lane, according to police. The caller reported that Gonzales, their neighbor, had stopped a dark-colored truck in front of his house and had a handgun. They stated that Gonzales fired a round from the handgun into the street and yelled toward them before driving his truck back to his house.

Police said when the officer arrived, he found Gonzales in his driveway armed with a handgun and the officer told him to drop the gun.

Preliminary information showed Gonzales pointed the gun toward the officer and the officer fired at least one round at him. Police said Gonzales sustained life-threatening injuries and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The officer was not injured and was wearing an active body camera, according to police. Glendale police are leading the investigation.

