Man in handcuffs kicks officer after being escorted out of weekend rock concert

A man is accused of kicking a Redding police officer after being escorted out of the 311 concert at the Civic Auditorium over the weekend.

Security personnel working the show contacted police at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. They said there was a drunk man who refused to leave the auditorium after he caused a disturbance, the Redding Police Department stated in a news release posted on its Facebook page. Police did not say what the disturbance was.

Officers talked to a man identified as Allen Perry, 43, of Bella Vista, who they said was getting into it verbally with a security guard. Eventually, police escorted Perry from the building.

The news release said Perry was given numerous opportunities to leave but refused. That’s when officers tried to arrest Perry, but he started resisting before he was handcuffed, police said.

Then, after being handcuffed, Perry then kicked a police officer, said police.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man accused of kicking officer at weekend rock concert in Redding