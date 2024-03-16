Man with hammer escapes San Jose burglary

(KRON) — A burglar with a hammer was found in a San Jose home at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, San Jose Police authorities said.

Police later responded to the private residence at the 1500 block of Hamilton Ave and cleared the residence. No suspect was located inside, and no details of the suspect have yet been shared, SJPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with helpful information is encouraged to contact SJPD at (408) 277-5339.

