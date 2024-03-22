Body of teen found with multiple gunshot wounds found in ditch along I-5 in North Seattle

A death investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in a ditch along an Interstate 5 onramp in North Seattle Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the northbound I-5 onramp at Northeast 85th Street at around 8 a.m.

They found a teen with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the scene, but the teen was already dead.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the teen was identified as Jahaz S. Phillips, 16, of Seattle.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The ramps to and from I-5 were closed at 85th while evidence was collected and the body was recovered.