Man gunned down workers at a Miami gas station, cops say. He lived across the street

An argument inside a Liberty City gas station convenience store early Saturday morning escalated to gunfire, killing two men and injuring another, police say. A man suspected in the shooting deaths is now jailed.

Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, 23, was arrested later that day at his apartment — directly across the street from the Chevron gas station on the 1700 block of Northwest 54th Street. He’s accused of gunning down 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, both employees at the gas station.

Elijah Shorter, 57, was also injured during the shooting, police say. He’s in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dyer-Mitchell faces two counts of second-degree murder with prejudice and another count of second-degree murder, according to jail records. As of Sunday afternoon, he’s being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without a bond set. Records indicate Dyer-Mitchell also faces a charge of battery by a detainee on a visitor or another detainee.

A witness told investigators that the shooter was confronted by Shaukat for stealing. Then a brief argument ensued — and gunshots rang out — before the man ran off, according to an arrest report. The witness pushed the store’s panic button and called 911.

A black hoodie with part of the word “power” helped police track down Dyer-Mitchell, according to the report.

On Saturday morning, investigators realized that the hoodie could be connected to Powerhouse Gym Miami, located at 450 NW 1st Ave. They showed up at the gym with surveillance footage, asking gym employees if they recognized the shooter, according to the report.

The employees, the report says, identified the man as Dyer-Mitchell, a member of the gym.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Dyer-Mitchell’s apartment. Inside, they found the suspected shooter — as well as a fanny pack with a 9 mm magazine and pistol. The gun, police say, was linked to the killings.