Man with gun causes LPD to lock down neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police kept a northwest Lansing neighborhood locked down for nearly two hours after responding to a man with a gun call.

At 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Lansing Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Linwood St. and Willow St. regarding a call involving a man with a gun in which the suspect retreated into a home, says Lt. Jeremy Church.

Upon arrival at the location, officers set up a perimeter and blocked off multiple roads.

While on the scene, 6 News reporters saw at least 15 vehicles on scene from both the Lansing Police Department and the Lansing Township Police Department. In addition, officers with long guns were witnessed walking into the neighborhood and one officer was placed with a ballistic shield near an LPD vehicle. 6 News also heard law enforcement calling for the individual to leave the home via loudspeaker.

After almost 2 hours, officers learned that the individual was not at the location they were responding to, and broke down the perimeter.

