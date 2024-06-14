Man guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Howard County sheriff's deputy in Federal Hill

Jun. 14—A Baltimore man was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the September fatal shooting of an off-duty Howard County sheriff's deputy in Federal Hill.

The jury acquitted Jewel Crowder of murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Ryan Demby but found him guilty of manslaughter, using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and reckless endangerment, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said.

Crowder, 41, faces a maximum of 35 years in prison at sentencing Oct. 3. His attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

A dispute from inside a bar in the 1100 block of South Charles Street spilled outside in the early morning of Sept. 29. Crowder is said to have opened fire on Demby between Mother's Federal Hill Grille and Wayward Bar & Kitchen, according to charging documents.

Officers found Demby lying on the sidewalk surrounded by bystanders, one of whom was attempting chest compressions, the charging documents say. Medics took Demby to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died around 12:45 a.m.

City officials said at the time that four bullets struck Demby's torso, and that officers confiscated a gun at the scene.

Investigators picked up seven 9 mm cartridge casings, according to charging documents, which also said the shooting was entirely captured by camera footage.

Detectives said in charging documents that witnesses identified Crowder as the shooter, and that the video corroborated their account of the deadly encounter.

Police said they arrested Crowder around 5:30 p.m. the day of the shooting, with Commissioner Richard Worley crediting video and witnesses for enabling a swift arrest.

At a news conference following Demby's death, Howard County Sheriff Marcus Harris said Demby worked in the department's domestic violence unit along with his father, Sam Demby.

"He simply wanted to follow his father's footsteps. His father has over 30 years experience on the job. I'm going to truly miss him and his father's interactions within our agency," Harris told reporters. "I've known Ryan since he was a baby. He was an avid golfer and just a good person, he was a peacemaker."

