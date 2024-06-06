Man guilty of assault for dragging Baltimore Police sergeant in traffic stop

A man was convicted of misdemeanor assault in his second trial on charges stemming from a 2022 incident in which he dragged a Baltimore Police sergeant about two blocks.

Finding Joseph Black, 38, guilty of second-degree assault Thursday, a city jury acquitted him of all other charges, including first-degree assault and firearms offenses.

The verdict comes about six months after a separate jury in Baltimore acquitted Black of attempted murder but deadlocked on all other counts. State’s Attorney Ivan Bates pledged in December to retry Black on the charges for which the jury couldn’t reach a conclusion.

His office did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Nor did a spokesperson for the Office of the Public Defender, which represented Black.

Black faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing Aug. 9.

Police said Black accelerated his car while an officer was engaging him in a traffic stop on June 28, 2022, dragging the officer two blocks. Sgt. Kenny Ramberg suffered broken bones and head trauma, requiring more than a week of care at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Officers arrested Black the next day but only after an hours-long standoff with Black, who barricaded himself in his home.

Police alleged Black was armed during the traffic stop.

This article may be updated.