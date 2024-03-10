Man guilty of 2021 robbery, fatal shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was convicted of charges related to a fatal 2021 shooting during a robbery.

Xavier Wilks, 31, of Columbus, was found guilty Friday of murder, aggravated robbery, weapons under disability, and possessing a firearm while committing crimes charges after a four-day trial.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, on Sept. 16, 2021, Travis Kinsley, 23, of Franfort, was walking near East Main Street and Nelson Road when he was approached by Wilks.

Wilks pulled a handgun and attempted to rob Kinsley, but as Kinsley tried to defend himself with his own handgun, Wilks pulled the trigger, hitting Kinsley once in the chest, Tyack said in a press release.

Kinsley was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wilks will be sentenced at a later date.

