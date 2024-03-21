A man has been found guilty in a 2020 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old at a stoplight on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

After a three-day trial, Keith Cole was convicted murder in the killing of Daniel Baxter on Oct. 8, 2020, near East 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.

According to court documents, an Indianapolis police lieutenant found Baxter after seeing his vehicle crash in the northeast corner of the intersection. He was suffering from gunshot wounds. Multiple witnesses described the shooting suspect’s vehicle and firearm.

Video footage of the shooting further showed Baxter stopped at the stoplight when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind him. Police said Cole was seen exiting the passenger side of the Charger, approaching the back of Baxter’s vehicle and firing five shots. Cole then returned to the Charger and left the scene.

Investigators used security cameras posted throughout the city to trace where the Charger was and took him into custody.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man guilty in 2020 Indianapolis shooting at east-side stoplight