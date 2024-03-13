Man grazed by gunshot while walking with girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Detectives are investigating after a man walking with his girlfriend was approached by a group and shot at early Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Police Department says it happened in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Suspects sought in assault with a deadly weapon case

According to officers, the 34-year-old man was walking on 900 Beyer Way with his girlfriend when they were approached by a group of about seven men.

After a brief verbal confrontation, officers say someone in the group fired approximately seven shots at the man. He was grazed in the head.

He was taken to a local hospital where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

No description of the suspects was made available. Detectives from SDPD’s Southern Division are investigating the incident.

