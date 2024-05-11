Man grabs ‘little girl’ in child kidnapping at Emery High, police say

CASTLE DALE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested for child kidnapping after grabbing a young girl by the waist at Emery High School on Friday, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

Quintin Howard Drollinger, 37, was arrested in Emery County on one first-degree felony count of child kidnapping.

An Emery County sheriff’s deputy received a report on Friday of a man, later identified as Drollinger, who had “grabbed a little girl by the waist and covered her mouth” at Emery High School in Castle Dale, Utah, according to a statement of probable cause. The sheriff’s office then obtained a photo of Drollinger.

Deputies responded to the school and found an individual who pointed out Drollinger, who was “sitting on the north end of the bleachers by himself,” the statement reads.

Deputies approached Drollinger and detained him.

The deputies also found the victim, who stated that Drollinger had grabbed her near the school bathrooms. The victim told authorities that Drollinger only let her go when her friend noticed what was happening.

The victim also stated that she did not know Drollinger.

“While talking with the victim she was highly upset and had obviously been crying. After the totality of the investigation the determination was made to arrest Quintin Drollinger,” the affidavit states.

The arresting deputy requested no bail, saying that because the crime was committed at a public school event, if Drollinger is let out, he is likely to attend another school event with classes coming to an end for the summer.

Drollinger was booked into Emery County Jail on the charges previously stated.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

