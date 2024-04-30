Man gets same sentence after being found guilty of murder, again

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of murder for a second time.

Lance Antonio Irvin was sentenced on Wednesday to a total of 20.5 years to life in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas court documents.

In May 2019, Lance Antonio Irvin, 41, of Dayton was found guilty of the 2017 murder of Jesse Samuel Redavide, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Irvin and Redavide were arguing on South Horton Street when the shooting happened.

Irvin’s original sentence was also 20.5 years to life in prison.

The Court of Appeals overturned Irvin’s murder conviction on Sept. 15, 2023.

Last month, a jury found Irvin guilty of murder again.

Irvin’s charges of tampering with records and felonious assault were not overturned.



