Man gets probation for gunfight with Harrison Twp. bar security

Apr. 18—A Dayton man gets probation who was accused of starting a gunfight with security workers last summer at a Harrison Twp. bar that led to a woman getting shot in the neck.

Antonio Andre Ferguson II, 37, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to up to five years of community control sanctions with intensive supervision after he pleaded guilty xxxxx to aggravated assault.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. July 20 to the Palms Lounge and Grill, 4950 Old Barn Road, on a report of a shooting.

Ferguson was at the bar when he drew a concealed Glock 23 from his waistband and fired multiple rounds at security workers as they were escorting him from the business, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The armed security personnel returned fire at Ferguson, who suffered several gunshot wounds, the affidavit stated.

"In the midst of this event, an uninvolved female was also struck by gunfire in the neck, causing serious injury and hospitalization," the document read. "This incident also caused other bar patrons to immediately begin fleeing the area to escape the gunfire."

The gunshot victim at the bar was taken by ambulance to Kettering Health Dayton, and the other person shot arrived by private vehicle to Miami Valley Hospital. Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Among conditions of his probation, Ferguson is not permitted to enter Palms Lounge or any business with a primary purpose of the sale of alcoholic beverages.

If he violates his probation he faces up to 1 1/2 in prison, according to a sentencing document filed Thursday.