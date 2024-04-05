Man gets prison after Benton Harbor ‘shootout’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man will spend years in prison after a July “shootout” at an apartment complex, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan says.

Shamonte Buchanan, 26, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Friday release from the office. A three-year period of federal supervised release was also imposed.

Buchanan pleaded guilty in December, according to the release.

The attorney’s office says the shootout, which involved multiple shooters, happened July 9, 2023, in a parking lot at the River Terrace Apartments. Buchanan was shot and ended up dropping his gun, according to the release. Based on evidence from the scene, investigators say Buchanan had fired 13 rounds using a firearm with an extended magazine — even though prior felony convictions barred him from having a gun.

According to the attorney’s office, one apartment — which had a child inside — was hit five times during the shootout.

“The people of Benton Harbor deserve to carry out their lives free from the threat of violence, and the prosecution of Mr. Buchanan is one step closer to achieving that goal,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement.

