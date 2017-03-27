Man Gets 'Pantsed' by Fence While Trying to Escape During Alleged Burglary

An Arizona man got caught with his pants down after allegedly trying to burglarize a local school.

A locksmith was working inside the Miles-Exploratory Learning Center in Tucson when he spotted a man trying to get into some rooms, the school district said in a statement.

After spotting the locksmith, the suspect reportedly ran and tried to hop the school’s spiked fence.

He failed.

Bystander Jesse Sensibar captured a photo of the alleged crook hanging upside down with his pants down and underwear showing after his clothing had apparently gotten stuck on the fence.

"One more reason not to jump fences in baggy pants. I saw this homie hanging around at the Miles School this morning when I was rolling eastbound on Broadway Avenue," Sensibar wrote on his Facebook page. "I was going to help him off the fence but by the time I got back around the block the cops were rolling up two cars deep."

Police confirmed that they did take someone into custody in connection with the incident.

