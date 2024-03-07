Man gets nearly 20 years in stabbing death of co-worker at Hematite plant in Englewood

Mar. 6—A Huber Heights man will spend up to nearly two decades in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker nearly one year ago at the Hematite plant in Englewood.

Lytus Jordan III, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 14 to 19 1/2 years in prison in the deadly stabbing of 42-year-old Shaunn Monroe of Dayton.

Jordan pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with records via a bill of information. Two counts each of murder and felonious assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Englewood police were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. March 12, 2023, to Hematite Inc., 300 Lau Parkway, after employees found Monroe's body in a restroom. A 911 caller reported Monroe was bleeding from the abdomen and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed Jordan and Monroe walk into a bathroom together and then Jordan exit alone a few minutes later, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Jordan reportedly walked outside to his truck with something in his hand before returning to the work floor and speaking to a few people.

Witnesses told police Jordan said he "knocked him out and you better go help him," according to the affidavit. Two people then went inside the bathroom.

The witnesses said Jordan and Monroe had an argument the day before that continued the next day, according to court documents.

In addition to his prison term, Jordan also was ordered to pay more than $5,500 in restitution, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Hematite designs and manufactures automotive products that help manage the impact of acoustics, airflow and water on the vehicle, according to its website.

Staff writers Sydney Dawes and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.