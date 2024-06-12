Man gets more than two decades in prison for shooting at KOA campground north of Pueblo

A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Monday for shooting the property manager of a KOA campground north of Pueblo last December.

Steven Hollingsworth, 55, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in April. The plea deal stipulated that Hollingsworth would serve between 10 and 24 years in prison. In exchange for his guilty plea, the charge of first-degree attempted murder was dropped by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In a dispute about rent money, Hollingsworth shot the victim twice with a Mossberg shotgun loaded with buckshot. In a recording of the interaction taken immediately before the shooting, Hollingsworth could allegedly be heard threatening to shoot the victim in the head, according to an arrest affidavit authored by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

During the sentencing, Richard Stowe, the victim, said that the shooting changed his life forever. He recounted being persuaded by Hollingsworth the day before the shooting to let him stay an additional night. The next day, Hollingsworth was "yelling and shooting," Stowe said.

Stowe told the court that the shooting has impacted his outlook on life and that he worries every day that someone will shoot and kill him. Stowe said that since the shooting he has become constantly irritable, and suffers depression, anxiety, and other symptoms such as mood swings.

He also reflected on the scars left behind from the shooting and said he worries about how he will answer when his young children one day ask him how he got them.

His wife, Maria Stowe, stated that the shooting, which took place not far from where the Stowe family resides, has made both her and her husband struggle to feel safe in their own home, and expressed worry that Hollingsworth would come back to kill them if he got out.

She asked that, for the safety of her family, and because her husband must live with the reminder of Hollingsworth's brutal violence every day of his life, Hollingsworth be given the maximum possible sentence of 24 years under the plea agreement.

Deputy District Attorney Christine Butterfield stated that the pre-sentence investigation had noted Hollingsworth had an inability to control anger, and had poor impulse control. Butterfield also said she was concerned that Hollingsworth had expressed he was "still angry at the victim" even now, and felt 24 years was appropriate.

Brian Montrose, who represented Hollingsworth, argued that Hollingsworth lacked a criminal history and suffered from poor mental health. He also emphasized that Hollingsworth had committed the crime while believing Stowe had been stealing money from him, and had asked about Stowe's well-being even during the initial interview with deputies.

Montrose stated he believed Hollingsworth could and will respond to treatment, and asked the court for a sentence of just 12 years.

However, Judge Thomas Flesher stated that while Hollingsworth lacked criminal history, the brutality of the crime made it so that sentencing Hollingsworth to less than 24 years would unduly trivialize the impact on the victim.

Addressing Hollingsworth, Flesher said he did not believe that Hollingsworth was necessarily a bad person, and said he hoped Hollingsworth would get the help he needed.

Addressing Stowe and his family, Flesher urged that they not let Hollingsworth's violence affect their outlook, how they raise their kids, or their relationships with each other.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for Pueblo KOA campground shooting