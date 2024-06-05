Man gets max prison sentence for distributing fentanyl in fatal overdose of Loveland teen

A man received the maximum prison sentence after admitting to being complicit in selling the fentanyl that led to a 15-year-old Loveland boy's overdose death in July 2022.

Samuel Strait, 31, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday. In April, Strait pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, a Class 1 drug felony. As part of the plea agreement, Strait admitted to being complicit in selling the teen the fentanyl but did not admit to being the person who physically handed the teen the drugs.

Investigators say evidence showed Strait had sold the teen drugs multiple times. They found texts and calls on the teen's phone between the teen and Strait for seven months — January through July 2021 — including the night before the teen was found unresponsive in his room. The agreement stipulated to by the defense and prosecution states that Strait was the intermediary and facilitated the drug deal but was not the one who physically handed the teen the fentanyl pills.

Detective Rob Knab said during Tuesday's sentencing hearing that whether or not Strait is the one who physically handed the teen the fentanyl pills, Strait "is 100% responsible for (the teen's) life being cut tragically short."

In statements made by the teen's mother, stepmother and stepfather as well as letters from his aunts read in court, the teen was described as a typical teenage boy who loved video games and music, but also as a contemplative and kind person who was a role model for his younger cousin.

"He was so full of light, life and spirit," the teen's mother, Rachel Lundquist, said. "... Not a moment goes by where I don't miss him."

Lundquist told the judge she "tried desperately to help him, my only child, with his drug addiction. I tried but I felt so powerless."

His stepfather said they tried multiple different types of counseling and rehabilitation for him, but no treatment stuck and "we still lost him."

"Every time we thought we had a successful strategy to get our son back from addiction, there was an enabler or facilitator to get him back in," the teen's stepfather said.

Knab said that it appeared Strait was also an addict who came from a loving home — based on his review of Strait's jail calls with his parents — and he isn't sure what sent Strait down the wrong path, but when addicts "thrust their addiction onto others," they need to be held accountable.

Defense attorney Troy Krenning said Strait was "unable to shake the shackles of addiction" before this case, and that he has "taken as much accountability as he can."

"He was not the hand-to-hand distributor,” Krenning said. “Does that excuse him from criminal culpability? Absolutely not."

Krenning criticized investigators for not seeking an arrest warrant for the person who is suspected to have physically given the teen the fentanyl. Krenning said that person is named in a report submitted to the court that has been sealed from public view.

In a brief statement, Strait's father said that "deep down, this is a good man," and that his son was a good student and athlete when he was younger, “then the opioids came and they just seemed to rob him of all common sense."

Strait — who has remained in jail since his arrest in December 2022 — said he believes "coming to jail saved my life and got me off of heroin," and whenever he is released from prison, he plans to lead a "healthy and successful life."

"This will be a burden on my heart forever," Strait said, and he is "embarrassed and ashamed" of his actions that led to the teen's death.

Larimer County behavioral health resources

SummitStone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Voices for Awareness: voicesforawareness.com

Facing Fentanyl: facingfentanylnow.org

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man sentenced to prison in Loveland teen's fentanyl overdose death