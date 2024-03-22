Man gets 95 years for 'horrific' 2021 shooting that killed a mother, injured another woman

An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of his role in a 2021 shooting deemed by a city police spokesperson then as “one of the most horrific crime scenes” they’d seen, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marcus Minor has been sentenced to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the January 2021 shooting that killed 51-year-old Melissa Smith and injured another woman. After a three-day trial, a Marion County jury convicted him of murder and attempted murder on Friday.

Initially, Minor was charged with murder in the shooting death of Melissa Smith’s son, 23-year-old Austin Smith. The jury found him not guilty.

The Smiths and the surviving woman, who called 911, were found by responding officers in a home on the 3900 block of North Pasadena Street on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to court records, Minor lived with them in the home.

A 2-year-old, who was unharmed, was found on a bed next to the victims.

More public safety news: Teens sentenced in connection with 2022 killing on Indy's west side

The survivor told police she had entered the home with her child and saw Minor arguing with Melissa Smith. Minor then shot and killed her, before turning to the surviving woman, prosecutors said.

“Two people lost their lives and another woman was seriously injured as a result of the defendant’s actions and now he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement. “Our thoughts remain with the Smith family as they continue to move forward from this tragic event.”

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man gets 95 years prison time for 'horrific' 2021 shooting