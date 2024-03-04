Man gets 6 years in 2022 shooting

Mar. 4—A Kokomo man who pled guilty for his connection to a March 2022 shooting was recently sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Cornelius Green, 35, will spend 18 of those months on work release, 18 months on in-home detention and the remaining time on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court documents.

Additional charges of attempted murder and being a habitual offender were dismissed, per terms of the plea.

It was on March 10, 2022, when police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Heritage Drive in reference to a person who had reportedly been shot, police reports stated at the time.

Upon arrival, authorities located 25-year-old Alex Bender, who had suffered from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bender was flown, in critical condition, by helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Further investigation into the shooting led police to Green, court records noted, and he was taken into custody without incident the next day.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office, Bender's ex-girlfriend told authorities she had a previous relationship with Bender but was currently romantically involved with Green.

The woman also reportedly told detectives Bender still had a key to her apartment, the affidavit stated.

Around the time of the shooting, according to Bender's ex-girlfriend, Green and she were in her apartment when Bender opened up the front door and walked inside.

Green then reportedly pulled out a handgun and began "firing gunshots" at Bender, court records state, and Bender's ex-girlfriend told authorities she didn't see Bender carrying a weapon during the incident.

Bender's ex-girlfriend also told police it was around this time she ran out of her apartment and to another apartment nearby, the affidavit reported.

When the woman and the neighbor went back to her apartment, Green was reportedly gone, and Bender was at the bottom of the outside stairs yelling "he shot me," court records noted.

During the course of the investigation, police located and seized several items, including 9mm shell casings and a chrome and black gun magazine with ammunition, the affidavit indicated, all recovered from the floor of the apartment.