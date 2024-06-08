Man gets 55 years in prison for shooting man outside Arlington gas station

An Arlington man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in a dispute, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

On July 1, 2021, Justin Milem, 41, instigated a fight with 50-year-old Michael Henley at a Chevron gas station in Arlington, according to the DA’s office. When police responded to a call about a shooting, they found Henley on a road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Henley was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the DA’s office.

When police identified Milem as a suspect and went to his home, he refused to come out, authorities say. His two sons were also inside the home when police arrived.

After SWAT was called in and hours of negotiating, Milem surrendered.

Officers found several guns, including assault rifles, and ammunition inside the home at the time of his arrest, according to the DA’s office.