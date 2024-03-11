Man gets 5 to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting at Lansing barbershop

LANSING — A man will have to serve at least five years in prison for the shooting death of another man at a Lansing barbershop more than four years ago.

Demetrust Jones, now 26, initially claimed self-defense in the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting of Tyrell Pettway, 21, at Plush Hair Studio but pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter as part of a plea deal that set his minimum sentence at five years in prison.

Judge Clinton Canady III on Monday set his sentence at 5 to 15 years in Ingham County Circuit Court

Pettway was shot twice at the barbershop in the 5100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. Jones ran from the building but later called 911 and turned himself in, claiming he shot Pettway because he feared for his life. Jones was charged with murder and weapons charges more than three weeks later.

In a 2019 warrant hearing, a detective testified that Jones and Pettway had an ongoing conflict about an affair Jones had with Pettway's girlfriend several years earlier. The two began arguing, and the conflict escalated into a physical fight before shots were fired, the detective said.

