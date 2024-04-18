Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park

April 17 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man from New York has been sentenced to 47 years to life after admitting to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl last fall.

Craig Ross Jr. had pleaded guilty to nine charges in February for kidnapping the girl while she was riding her bike in upstate New York's Moreau Lake State Park on Sept. 30.

She was taken while her family was on a camping trip, and Ross held her captive for 47 hours. Police rescued her from an RV belonging to Ross on Oct. 2.

In his plea deal, Ross admitted to sexual assaulting the girl.

On Wednesday, Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy III sentenced Ross to 25 years to life for kidnapping in the first degree and 22 years to life for predatory sexual assault against a child, for an aggregate sentence of 47 years to life. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Murphy also issued a 100-year order of protection for the victim.

During sentencing, a victim statement from the child was read to Ross by Saratoga County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Buckley. The girl told him that his actions physically and mentally harmed her.

"You're a terrible person. You're idiot because of what you did. Because of you I can't sleep at night," she said. "Why did you do what you did?"

"I've gone through something terrible, and now you will go through something terrible, too," she continued. "I felt alone, now you will be alone too."

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen on Wednesday noted in a statement that Ross' sentence reflects the court's determination that his actions were "so vile and wicked" that he should face up to life in prison.

"He will serve decades in prison before any parole consideration is available to him," Heggen said.

The girl's disappearance grabbed national attention, and her rescue was brought about as a result of Ross leaving a ransom note at the home of his victim.

Fingerprints on the letter matched those in a law enforcement database as Ross had been arrested in connection to a 1999 drunk driving case.