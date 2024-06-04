Man gets 30 years after pleading guilty to murder in shooting at 2018 Stop Six party

A man who in 2018 shot and killed a 21-year-old at a party in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Rudy Venegas, 24, killed Edgar Razo in the 5100 block of Calumet Street, police said at the time. Razo was taken on Sept. 22, 2018, to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died at 3 a.m.

Venegas shot the victim after a fight over a girl, the district attorney’s office said.

Police said Razo was shot while running from Venegas in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He tried to take cover but was hit anyway, and then the gunman kicked him in the face, prosecutors said. Razo was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived.

Razo was described by friends at the time as being a good person who was always willing to help his loved ones.

Edgar Razo, a former Fort Worth Eastern Hills football player, was shot and killed in 2018 at a party, police said.

“You’d never find somebody so understanding and so willing to help you,” Joshsel Mendez told the Star-Telegram in 2018. “If he’d just met you and you told him you needed help, he would find a way. He was as good as they come.”

