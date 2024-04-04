Man gets 3 years in Milwaukee robbery spree, 2nd suspect still faces charges

One of two men charged in a string of armed robberies in Milwaukee last spring was sentenced to spend three years in prison, while prosecutors are readying their case against his co-defendant.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jack L. Davila sentenced Amarion Thurman on Thursday, also adding five years of extended supervision once he is released.

Thurman, 23, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty in February to armed robbery as party to a crime. Police and prosecutors say Thurman and Christopher Phillips carried out three armed robberies in a span of eight days in June.

Assistant District Attorney Alexander Geocaris conceded Thurman's culpability was an example of his "involvement with the wrong crowd," but said he agreed with a pre-sentence investigation report that suggested Thurman was "likely to recommit" crimes, if he wasn't given significant prison time.

Here's how prosecutors say the robberies went down

First robbery, June 3 – The victim told investigators three Black men approached him at a convenience store near North Ninth and Ring streets around 7:11 p.m. One had a long gun and pointed it at the victim and said "Give me that (expletive) now," according to a June 15 criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. A second suspect rifled through the victim's pockets. The victim's wallet, vehicle, phone and house keys were taken. The third person had entered the store and didn't come out during the crime. The car was recovered, and investigators allegedly linked Phillips to the incident from fingerprints found inside it. According to a criminal complaint, Phillips identified himself and someone known as "Nash" in surveillance and said "Nash" was the one who pulled the gun. He said when Nash told him to help, "he felt he had no choice" and took property out of the victim's pocket. GPS data from Phillips' ankle bracelet placed him at the scene, the complaint says.

Second robbery, June 7 – Officers were called to North 14th and West Burleigh streets at 2:24 p.m. The victim told police he was pistol-whipped and his SUV was taken by the attackers. The victim told investigators he tried at one point to run away, but was caught from behind and one of the men struck him with the butt of a rifle, according to the complaint. The victim's nose was injured and he lost a tooth in the incident.

Third robbery, June 11 – Prosecutors say the two people called a Lyft driver for a ride. When they got into the vehicle at North 71st Street and West Hope Avenue, one of them pulled out a gun. They stole the vehicle and the driver's iPhone. The phone's GPS sent investigators to 38th and Lloyd, where the vehicle was found in an alley and two individuals were seen entering a home. Phillips and Thurman were arrested. A gun was recovered, according to the complaint.

Court records show Phillips, 21, of Milwaukee, was wearing a GPS monitoring device at the time of the crimes. Phillips has pleaded not guilty to three counts of armed robbery as party to a crime. He is expected be in court May 1 for a status conference.

Thurman acknowledged he allowed himself to be influenced by others, including those with bad intentions.

An aspiring musician, Thurman apologized to the victims, and especially singled out the Lyft driver, who was able to identify him as one of the attackers. He said he hoped to get the chance to be a better person and father to his young daughter.

"I really don't want to go to prison, but I know it was my decisions that led me to this path where I am today," Thurman told the judge.

What's next in the case?

Thurman has 20 days to appeal the sentence.

Thurman was given 292 days of pre-trial custody credit that can be applied to his sentence. Davila also made Thurman eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program, which requires inmates to complete manual labor, military drill, physical exercise and treatment to qualify for early release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man gets 3 years in Milwaukee robbery spree, 2nd suspect still faces charges