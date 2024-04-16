Man gets 25 years for chase, crash at 25th & Ohio

Apr. 16—A Terre Haute man on Monday was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in relation to a spring 2023 police pursuit and crash resulting in injury.

Richard Hoke pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and fleeing in a vehicle resulting in catastrophic injury. He also admitted to being a habitual offender, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

Hoke, then 35, fled from Terre Haute police the afternoon of May 1, 2023, in the area of 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard near Woodrow Wilson Middle School and The Meadows shopping center in Terre Haute.

While fleeing from police, Hoke ran a red light at 25th and Ohio at about 70 mph and crashed into a vehicle being driven by Harold Travioli, then 60 and of Clinton. Both Hoke and Travioli were flown to Indianapolis hospitals.

Vigo Superior Court Division 1 Judge Charles Johnson issued sentence, saying Hoke's criminal history, repeated probation violations and the extent of the injuries suffered by Travioli merited an enhanced sentence.

Hoke has nine prior felony convictions and two prior convictions for fleeing from police in a vehicle.

Hoke can seek modification of his sentence, but only after completing at least 20 years of his sentence and completing treatment while in the state prison system.

At sentencing, Travioli and his family testified about the extent of his life-altering, permanent injuries and the constant pain he continues to endure.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts argued Hoke was an ongoing danger to the community and sought an extended sentence.

Hoke asked for a minimal sentence and an opportunity to receive alcohol and drug treatment in lieu of a lengthy prison sentence.

In a statement, Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said, "Richard Hoke endangered dozens of pedestrians and drivers while engaging in this brief, high-speed flight near a middle school, shopping center, and residential care facility. His history of this type of criminal activity and repeat offenses after five prior prison stays warranted this lengthy sentence."