Man gets 2 life sentences in murder of Baltimore police Officer Keona Holley and another man

BALTIMORE — A man will serve the rest of his life in prison for the 2021 murders of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley and another victim shot dead less than two hours later, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer sentenced Elliot Knox to consecutive terms of life in prison, meaning one served after the other, without the possibility of parole. Her ruling comes after a jury convicted Knox, 34, in March of eight of nine counts charged in the Dec. 16, 2021, shootings, including two counts each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The punishment capped off a sentencing hearing featuring emotional accounts from the families of Holley and 27-year-old Justin Johnson about the losses they’ve endured and almost an hour of dramatic testimony from Knox himself.

Knox used his chance to address the judge to say that his co-defendant, Travon Shaw, told him that Holley was a member of the Black Guerilla Family and that Shaw shot her in a hit called by one of the gang’s leaders. He offered callous details of the killings while describing a sprawling conspiracy involving the gang, the police department and Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.

Echoing a jailhouse manifesto he submitted to the court before sentencing, Knox claimed Shaw told him that more than 100 Baltimore Police officers were affiliated with BGF and that some, allegedly including Holley, would identify drug dealers for BGF members to rob or that the officers would confiscate drugs and guns themselves. Guns and drugs, he said, would be provided to the mayor’s Safe Streets anti-violence program to make it look more productive.

At one point, Knox turned to the side of the marble-lined courtroom where Holley’s family sat and spoke directly to them.

“Your sister was a gang member. She was a BGF gang member,” said Knox, before apologizing later.

Holley’s sister, Lawanda Sykes, had testified roughly an hour earlier about her family being “robbed” of a mother, sister and daughter. She also echoed a refrain common between Holley’s and Johnson’s relatives, asking Knox, “Why did you do it?”

After court, Sykes said she still wants answers.

“It doesn’t hold any weight with us,” she said of Knox’s testimony. “It wasn’t any truth to what he was saying.”

In separate statements, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and a police department spokesman said prosecutors and detectives had looked into Knox’s claims but found them to be unsubstantiated.

“It is critically important to note that our office thoroughly reviewed and investigated all of the information Mr. Knox said at his sentencing, and we could not corroborate any of it,” said Bates, who is a Democrat. “This sentence ensures that Mr. Knox will never be able to harm anyone in Baltimore again.”

Scott’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Travon Shaw, 35, is serving life in prison for both killings. He pleaded guilty to murder in Holley’s death in late March, months after a jury convicted him of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and firearms offenses in Johnson’s killing. Online court records show Shaw appealed his conviction in the fatal shooting of Johnson.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Shaw’s attorney, public defender Matthew Connell, noted the pair used Knox’s car to get to both shootings, that police found the guns used in the shootings at a house associated with Knox and that the lead prosecutor told jurors he believed Knox shot Holley.

“He’s just trying to blame someone other than himself, it seems to me,” Connell said of Knox.

He added that he was “not aware of any evidence that would indicate there was any kind of police corruption with regard to Officer Holley.”

Holley was sitting in her patrol car during an overtime shift in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood when she was ambushed and gunned down around 1:30 a.m. After she was shot, her cruiser rolled across Pennington Avenue, through a fence, down an embankment and into a park, where it came to rest. Bullets had hit Holley in the head twice, damaging her brain and spine.

The 39-year-old mother of four died in the hospital about a week later. Family, friends and colleagues remembered Holley joining the police force to support her community.

Around 3 a.m. the morning Holley was shot, a pair of gunmen opened fire on Johnson, who was sitting in his 1997 Lincoln Town Car in the city’s Yale Heights neighborhood. Six bullets tore into his back, damaging his spine, lungs and heart. He died at the scene.

The first clue for detectives investigating the shooting of a fellow officer came by way of a license plate reader in the Curtis Bay area picking up the tag of a silver Hyundai registered to Knox. Security footage showed the car park around the block from where Holley was shot. Two men could be seen getting out, going in Holley’s direction and running back to the car moments later.

Police stopped Knox’s car and detained him within hours of the shootings. In a small interview room in the homicide unit at Baltimore police headquarters, Knox misled detectives for hours before confessing his presence at both shootings.

Knox directed detectives to a house where he stored guns in backpacks hidden in a bedroom closet. Investigators recovered a Glock 22 handgun and an AR-style pistol where Knox said they would be. The pistol had a homemade “brass catcher” to collect casings as the gun fired. There also were gloves, masks and extra magazines in the bags.

A police firearms examiner testified the .40-caliber casings police recovered from both scenes were “consistent” with having been fired by the Glock 22, while the .223 caliber casing recovered from Johnson’s killing was “consistent” with having been fired by the AR-style pistol.

Knox and Shaw matched a profile of genetic material collected from the AR-style pistol, a police DNA analyst also testified. The analyst could not identify anyone’s DNA from the handgun.

Throughout Knox’s trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund maintained that both Knox and Shaw opened fire on Johnson, pointing to the different caliber of casings found at the scene. Bjorklund insisted Knox was the one who shot Holley, highlighting video showing Knox being the closest to Holley before the shooting and being behind Shaw as they ran away.

Jurors acquitted Knox of the charge of using a firearm in connection with Holley’s murder.

