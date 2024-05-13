Man gets 12 years in deadly Oildale hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oildale was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Bryan Lee Stetson, 52, last month made an “open plea” — pleading no contest to both charges brought against him in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the hope of getting a lesser sentence than what prosecutors sought.

According to California Highway Patrol, Stetson on May 28, 2023, ran a four-way stop in a Jeep Liberty at the intersection of Airport Drive and Petrol Road.

The SUV hit a motorcycle, throwing its rider, Glenn Patterson, 62. Patterson died days later at Kern Medical.

Stetson was linked to the crash and arrested in June.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Brandon Stallings told the court Stetson had been convicted in 2010 for a homicide that occurred in Washington. Stetson said he served 10 years and nine months in prison in that case.

