Man gets 10 years in prison for assault on deputy during attempted escape from custody

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for assaulting a Pueblo County sheriff's deputy while attempting to escape custody.

In an April plea agreement, Laramie Fields, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on a peace officer. In exchange for the plea of guilty, all other charges were dismissed.

Fields was originally charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault on a peace officer with intention to cause serious bodily injury, reckless vehicular assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a "defaced firearm."

The plea agreement stipulated that Fields would serve between nine and 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He was sentenced to 10 years in the DOC by District Judge William Alexander on June 4.

Fields, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, was observed sleeping in his truck in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of N. Market Plaza in Pueblo West on Aug. 4, 2023.

Deputy Trae Borror positively identified Fields and knew he had outstanding warrants, according to an arrest affidavit authored by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy called for additional backup and deputies placed their vehicles around Fields' truck to block him from escaping.

However, when deputies approached Fields and ordered him to surrender, Fields started his truck and attempted to escape. In the process, Fields struck Borror's vehicle as well as that of Sgt. Samuel Wolfe, pushing Borror's vehicle "to a point where his escape was imminent.

Deputy Aloysa Trujillo then attempted to pin Fields' truck with her own vehicle. However, Fields continued to accelerate and managed to push Trujillo's vehicle into Borror, who was now on foot and attempting to get out of the way. Borror's leg gave out, causing immediate pain, according to the affidavit.

Wolfe then fired a shotgun loaded with less-lethal ammunition into the driver's compartment at Fields, striking him in the face and right arm and stopping the attempt to flee.

Fields was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a deep gash on his jaw, and a wound to his right bicep.

Borror was also transported for the injury to his leg. A doctor at Parkview found that while nothing was broken, Borror sustained soft tissue damage and needed to follow up with orthopedics. Borror described the pain as immense, and a serious bodily injury form was signed for "protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part or organ of the body indicated," according to the affidavit.

