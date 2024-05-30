Man from Fresno killed in Kings County crash identified by coroner. 2 others hurt

The Fresno man killed in a Kings County crash during the weekend was identified Thursday by law enforcement officials.

Fernando Mondragon, 23, was killed around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Avenal Cutoff Road south of 25th Avenue in the Lemoore area, according to the Kings County Coroner’s Office.

Mondragon was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger as they headed north on Avenal Cutoff Road as another driver in a white Ford F-150 was southbound on the same road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Malibu allowed the car to cross the dividing line into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the other vehicle, CHP said.

Mondragon was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The F-150 driver was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet had major injuries and was airlifted to Kaweah Health Medical Center, CHP said.

There were not any immediate updates on their conditions.