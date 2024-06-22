Man found strangled to death on the roadside in East Farmingdale

Suffolk County Police are investigating the death of a man found strangled on the side of a road in East Farmingdale, L.I., early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo from North Amityville, was discovered on Garity Place around 1:30 a.m. by a local resident, reported News12 Long Island.

The resident immediately called 911 after finding Diaz Geronimo lying in the grass between Morton Street and East Carmans Road.

Upon arrival, police pronounced him dead at the scene and quickly determined that he’d been strangled, classifying the incident as a homicide.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and homes to gather more information, and the investigation remains ongoing .

The Suffolk County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to call the Homicide Squad at (631) 852-6392. Anonymous tips can also be made at 1-800-220-TIPS or on their website at www.P3Tips.com.