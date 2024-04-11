Man found stabbed in Prince George’s County business, dies

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a man was found stabbed late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a business in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. at about 10:50 p.m. Inside, they found a man suffering from “trauma to the body,” according to Prince George’s County Police Department’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still looking for possible suspects or motives in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit a tip through the P3 app.

