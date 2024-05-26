Man found stabbed in neck when police respond to reported fight in Pittsburgh neighborhood street

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood on Saturday evening.

A department spokesperson tells us officers were sent to McClure Avenue just before 10 p.m. for a report of a fight in the street.

Those officers found a man in the street stabbed in the neck. He was alert, conscious and speaking with responders.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition but left the facility before getting any additional care, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

