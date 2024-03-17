Man found shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was found shot in Southwest D.C. on Saturday evening.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m., they received multiple calls for service regarding a shooting at 201 N St. SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find any victims. Police did find shell casings.

At the same time, a man who had been shot flagged down police at O St. SW and Canal St. He was transported to the hospital.

The man said that he had run from the shooting that had happened at 201 N St. SW.

