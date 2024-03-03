Man found shot in Prince George’s County stairwell

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Ave. at about 7:20 a.m. There, they found a man in a stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

