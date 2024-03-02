Man found shot outside Sanger home dies, suspect sought: FSO

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after suffering from a gunshot wound outside a Sanger home early Saturday morning, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 5:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office was contacted for a report of shots fired outside a home in the 3100 block of South Indianola Avenue, near North Avenue.

Deputies say they arrived to find a man who had been wounded by gunfire outside the home.

Despite the efforts of the responding deputies and other emergency personnel, the sheriff’s office says the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the home, along with the Crime Scene Unit. They are continuing the investigate the victim’s death in an effort to pinpoint who is responsible.

There is no suspect information or description as investigators say there were no suspects at the scene when they arrived.

Authorities canvassed the area for hours, hoping to locate witnesses or nearby home surveillance footage.

The decedent’s identity has yet to be released but deputies say the man has a connection to that home.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on this crime, and especially anyone with surveillance video captured around the time of the shooting, to please contact Detective Galindo at 559-600-8215.

