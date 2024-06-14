Man found shot outside Alexandria hospital believed to be involved in DC shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria police said it believes the man who was found shot outside Inova Alexandria Hospital was related to a shooting that happened in Southeast D.C.

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers were called to the hospital, located at 4320 Seminary Road, Wednesday around 3 a.m. because a man was found shot outside an entrance there.

Hospital staff had tried to save him but he died from his injuries.

APD said the incident seems to be related to a shooting that happened at 88 K. St. in Southeast, D.C. As a result, the Metropolitan Police Department is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call (202) 317-2135 or (202) 597-2416.

