Man found shot and killed on Florida City street, detectives say

A man was shot and killed on the streets of Florida City late Monday night, according to police.

Officers, responding to reports of shots fired at 10:36 p.m., found the man lying in the middle of the road at Northwest Fifth Avenue and 16th Street with a gunshot wound, said Detective Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Florida City, the last town on the mainland before entering the Florida Keys, has its own police department, but Miami-Dade police handle the small municipality’s death investigations.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics arrived with officers and declared the man dead at the scene, Rodriguez said.

So far, detectives have no motive for the shooting, he said.

“We have no additional information, no motive, was it a drive-by? We don’t know,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.