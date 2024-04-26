Man found shot inside car dies after crash in western Durham

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting after a car crash in western Durham on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash on Rose Garden Lane, just north of Old Chapel Hill Road and east of Interstate 40 around 3:30 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot inside a car that had crashed into two other parked unoccupied vehicles.

Emergency medical services workers attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at the Lenox at Patterson Place apartments, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news-gathering partner.

Police have not said if the driver, whose name has not been released, was shot there or shot elsewhere and crashed there,

How many people have been shot this year in Durham?

As of April 20, at least 56 people had been shot in Durham this year, eight of them fatally, according to police statistics.

That compares to 58 people (16 fatalities) and 80 people (15 fatalities) shot by the same date in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Fifty-two of the 56 people shot this year have been Black men, and the largest group of people shot this year have been 25 to 34 years old, police statistics show.

Police are asking anyone with information about Thursday’s incident to contact Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.