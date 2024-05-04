Man found shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — Detectives are searching for answers after a man was found shot to death on the West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victim was located just before 2 a.m., in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, in Garfield Park, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers say the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fatal shooting and authorities say no arrests have been made.

An investigation by Chicago police is now underway.

It is the second deadly shooting that unfolded in the area overnight.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

