Man found shot to death in South Nashville park, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives have launched an investigation into the overnight murder of a man at William Pitts Park in South Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 36-year-old Francisco Almazan-Rojas was found shot to death around 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 in the park off Tusculum Road.

According to authorities, Almazan-Rojas’ red 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck — with Tennessee license plate number 450BKBB — is missing. The victim reportedly drove the vehicle the night before his body was found.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting or Almazan-Rojas’ missing truck, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

