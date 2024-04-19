Man found shot to death at Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the Summit Apartments on Summit Arbors Circle and Hidden Woods Cove just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

